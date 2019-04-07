Opinion
Deborah Robinson Coles, age 69, of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family December 16, 2018 in Naperville, Illinois. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Deborah Robinson Coles was held Sunday, April 7, from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at Saint Michael's Episcopal C…
